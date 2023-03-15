More rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country

As Dhaka got an early morning splash of rain on Wednesday, which should help with the excessive dust, the Met Office predicted more rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in different parts of the country today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 16 degrees C in Tetulia of Panchagarh district, while the highest temperature was recorded at 35.3 degrees in Rangamati district.

Meanwhile, a westerly low lies over India's West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.