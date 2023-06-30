More rain, thundershowers likely in all divisions

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to the evening bulletin of the BMD.

The met office also forecast moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it said.

The low over North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area has become unimportant. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh.

The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, added the bulletin.