More rain or thundershowers likely in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thundershowers in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, over 24 hours - starting from 9am today (8 June).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions, at a few places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions, and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chattogram and Barishal," the Met Office said.

A severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Noagaon, Dinajpur, Jashore and Chuadanga.

Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions, parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, and the district of Sylhet are witnessing a mild to moderate heatwave, and it may abate in some places.

Daytime temperatures may fall by 1-3 degrees Celcius and nighttime temperatures may fall slightly across the country. A trough of westerly low lies over India's West Bengal and adjoining area.