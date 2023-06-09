More rain or thundershowers likely across the country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted more rains or thundershowers in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, over 24 hours - starting from 9am today (9 June).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions," the Met Office said.

"South-west monsoon has advanced up to Chattogram coast. Trough of low lies over India's West Bengal and adjoining area," the BMD weather bulletin reads.

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over the Rangpur division and the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Netrokona and Sylhet and it may continue over the north-western part of the country.

According to the bulletin, day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius in Saidpur yesterday, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees in Kishoreganj's Nikli on Friday.

The highest 100mm rainfall was recorded in Hatia.