More rain likely this month as cold wave sweeping over 10 districts

Amid the prevailing cold weather across the country, light rain or drizzles were reported in several districts on Thursday, intensifying the chilling weather.

On Thursday, mild rain was reported in parts of Dhaka, Bhola, Jhalakathi, Jashore, Gopalganj and Dinajpur since the morning. Chuadanga, Khulna and some other southern areas of the country witnessed rain coupled with strong wind.

Respective district weather offices recorded 21mm rainfall in Jashore and 19mm in Chuadanga.

Meteorologists have predicted more rain for this month in places over the country.

"European and American weather forecast models indicate the possibility of rain between 24-26 January, and from 30 January," said Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

Currently, the mild cold wave is sweeping over a total of 10 districts, including eight of Rangpur division, and Kishoreganj and Naogaon.

The Met office said the ongoing cold wave may persist.

Meteorologist Abdur Rahman of the Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) said, "Due to rain in different parts of the country, fog will start clearing from Friday. However, following the rains, the intensity of the winter will not subside soon."

On Thursday, the country's lowest temperature was recorded in Dinajpur at 8 degrees Celsius, while the mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in almost every place of Rangpur region. In Dhaka, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

The possibility of rain will subside from tomorrow, according to the Met office.

"Rain or thunder showers is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," BMD said in its forecast for the next 24-hours commencing at 6pm on Thursday.

It said the mild cold wave sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Kishoregonj and Noagaon may continue.

Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to fog in places.

"Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over the country. Cold day condition is likely to prevail at places over the country," added the forecast.