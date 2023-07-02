More rain likely across Bangladesh over 24 hours: BMD's weather forecast

Bangladesh

UNB
02 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 12:25 pm

Related News

More rain likely across Bangladesh over 24 hours: BMD's weather forecast

UNB
02 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

More rain is likely across the country over 24 hours, starting from 9am today (2 July), as the monsoon is active, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; and at many places in Khulna, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said the Met Office.

Rainfall may also increase in the next 72 hours, it reads.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged in the country.

Monsoon is active over the northern part, fairly active elsewhere in Bangladesh, and moderate over North Bay, the weather report says.

The weather office recorded the highest 124mm rainfall in Netrokona in 24 hours till 6am today.

The mercury reached 35.5 degree Celsius – the highest – in Jashore, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees in Tangail.

Top News

rain / Weather forecast / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the government is working on reviving Gandaria Railway Station which will connect the Dhaka-Jashore rail line through the Padma Bridge and another railway line will connect to Narayanganj. Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

45m | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

1h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

3h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh