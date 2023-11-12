More promotions for cops: 46 assistant superintendent promoted to additional superintendent of police

In a continuing wave of promotions, 46 Assistant Superintendents from 34 BCS Police cadres have been promoted to Additional Superintendents.

Deputy Secretary of the Home Ministry, Sirajam Munira, issued the notification in this regard on Sunday.

The additional superintendent is the second in command of a district or a unit in subordinate alliance with the superintendent.

On 31 May 2023, 43 superintendent of police (SP) were promoted to the rank of additional deputy inspector general (DIG).

In September, the government established 52 more supernumerary positions within the organisational framework of the Bangladesh Police.

Of the posts created, two will be for additional inspector generals (additional IG) and 50 for deputy inspector generals (DIG), according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration.

On 7 November 2023, another wave of promotions came when 152 superintendents of police(SP) were given the position of additional deputy inspector general (DIG).

Of these, 12 were given regular promotions and 140 were given supernumerary promotions.