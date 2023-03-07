More machinery for Rooppur power plant arrive at Mongla port

Another shipment containing 1,200 metric tonnes of machinery and goods for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has arrived at Mongla port.

However, the cargo from Russia arrived in transit through Haldia port in India.

The Bangladesh-flagged ship "Aparajita" made the rest of the way to Mongla port on Tuesday morning (7 March).

HM Dulal, director of shipping agent Al Safa Shipping License, said the machinery goods came from Russia in 525 packages which were loaded onto Russian ships in the last week of January.

He said the goods are now being unloaded at Mongla port and will be delivered to authorities of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi by road within two days.

Earlier, 69 Russian ships carrying cargo for the Rooppur power plant had to go back without delivering the goods for using ships sanctioned over the Russia-Ukraine war.