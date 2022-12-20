More 'informed' thinking required amid rise of new actors, challenges: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said there is a growing need for research in strategic studies involving changing environments, especially in this time due to the fact that they are living in an "increasingly competitive and complex" global situation.

"Our geopolitical location as a basin country of the Bay of Bengal is a determining factor influencing our domestic and international affairs," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a programme titled "BIISS Research Colloquium 2022" organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its BIISS auditorium.

Momen said from the view point of various strategic and economic perspectives the geopolitical significance of the Bay of Bengal can be analysed and welcomed more such creative research papers in future.

The Foreign Minister said the rise of new actors, notably India and China, pose both intellectual and policy challenges which require more "informed" thinking.

"In a changing world, the field must adopt a truly global outlook, if it is to remain relevant. Relatedly, there is a need to move beyond the dominance of American and British perspectives," he said.

In recent days, Momen said, the Cold War is reappearing and forcing polarization. In the Indo-Pacific region, attempts are being made to polarize the region.

He said strategic research, backed by facts and insights, can help the government to plan and implement its survival and growth strategies.

"It assists us in understanding hidden opportunities from multiple perspectives, such as geopolitical situations, a nation's inclination, its political alignment strategies etc," he said.

"We have to remember that the Great Powers enjoy strong research and think-tanks. Therefore, we also have to take efficient steps in terms of research and education in the field of strategic studies," Momen said.

BIISS Chairman Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain chaired the inaugural session and its Director General Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin delivered the welcome remarks.

The colloquium was divided into three sessions under a specific theme and in each session, three papers were presented by the BIISS officers.

Under the first theme titled 'Bangladesh's Regional and Global Outreach', Moutusi Islam, Research Fellow, BIISS, presented the paper "Bangladesh and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA): Future Dynamics and Role of Bangladesh"; Nahiyan Shajid Khan, Research Officer, BIISS, presented his deliberation on "Regional Competition in the Bay of Bengal: Implications for Bangladesh"; and Dr Mahfuz Kabir, Research Director, BIISS, made his presentation on "Diversifying Export Basket and Market: Role of Bangladesh Foreign Missions".

The second session titled 'Security and Strategic Affairs' was chaired by General (Retd) Md Abdul Mubeen, former Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army.

M Ashique Rahman, Senior Research Fellow, BIISS, presented the paper "Five decades of National Security of Bangladesh: Evolving Nature and Policy Options"; Nahian Reza Sabriet, Research Officer, BIISS, made his presentation on "Cyberspace and National Security: A Framework for Critical Infrastructure (CI) Protection in Bangladesh"; and Ayesha Binte Towhid, Research Officer, BIISS presented her deliberation on "Taiwan as a Flashpoint in US-China Competition: Implications of a Fallout in Bangladesh".

Finally, the concluding session titled 'Diplomacy and Negotiations' was chaired by Professor Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Department of International Relations, Dhaka University.

Dr Razia Sultana, Senior Research Fellow, BIISS, made the presentation on "Soft Power Diplomacy in the Changing Global Scenario: Challenges and Way Forward for Bangladesh"; Md Rafid Abrar Mia, Research Officer, BIISS, presented the paper on "Economic Diplomacy of Bangladesh: From Basket Case to Middle-Income Country"; and Dr Sufia Khanom, Senior Research Fellow, BIISS, presented her deliberation on "Climate Diplomacy of Bangladesh: Lessons from COP 27 and Way Forward".

The speakers focused on the critical issues of national interest that involve regional and international affairs, security, and developmental aspects. Some pertinent issues like LDC graduation, climate diplomacy and COP 27, cyber security, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine War, and the US-China competition, etc., also came up in the deliberations.

As a part of regional and global outreach, the role of Bangladesh's foreign missions is utterly emphasized for diversifying export baskets and markets.

The speakers also stressed economic diplomacy which has been proven successful in ensuring the development of Bangladesh in the last couple of decades or so.

Discussants also highlighted maritime security and competition around the Bay of Bengal and soft power diplomacy which is vital for developing diplomatic ties with like-minded countries.

Senior officials from different ministries, ambassadors, high commissioners, former diplomats, senior military officials, media, researchers, businesspeople, teachers, and students from various universities, representatives from different think tanks, international organisations, participated in the seminar.