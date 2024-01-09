More foreign leaders, envoys congratulate PM Hasina on election win

Congratulations continued to pour in yesterday as more foreign leaders and envoys from different countries including China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, and Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates extended best wishes to Sheikh Hasina on her party's win in the 12th National Parliamentary Election.

They congratulated Sheikh Hasina on behalf of their respective countries as Awami League won the 12th National Parliamentary Election, according to a release from PM's Press Wing.

The envoys also conveyed the congratulatory messages of the heads of state and governments of their countries to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They expressed optimism that Bangladesh will become a developed and prosperous country under the leadership of PM Hasina.

At the same time, the envoys expressed their strong commitment to continue the cooperation of their respective countries with Bangladesh.

PM Hasina thanked the ambassadors and high commissioners.

She also thanked the heads of state and governments of all friendly countries for their continuous support to the people and government of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed hope that the cooperation of friendly countries will continue in the coming days in the development and progress of Bangladesh.

The envoys of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries thanked the prime minister for holding transparent, participatory and terror-free elections.

They expressed hope that Bangladesh will play a more fruitful role as a member state of OIC in the coming days.

The premier, as well, thanked the envoys, and expected that the OIC member countries will continue cooperation in the development of Bangladesh in the days to come.

Meanwhile China's foreign ministry said it is prepared to work with the new government of Bangladesh to carry forward the long-established friendship.

China reiterated its commitment to promote "high-quality" Belt and Road cooperation and pursue greater progress for the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

"As an amicable and close neighbour of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election," Mao Ning, Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular briefing held in Beijing.

China also congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her election victory and for successfully holding the 12th National Parliamentary Election as planned, felicitating the Awami League for winning the election.

The spokesperson mentioned China's principles of mutual respect, equal footing, mutual benefit and non-interference in other country's internal affairs.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC also congratulated the prime minister on her election victory yesterday. "My congratulations to you- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on your electoral victory."

The Commonwealth Secretariat stands ready to partner with Bangladesh to achieve national priorities and looks forward to working with the PM for the people of Bangladesh and all members of the Commonwealth Family.

The Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday, recognising her leadership and commitment to the people of Bangladesh.

In his message, the president highlighted the longstanding history of close neighbourly relations between the countries based on mutual understanding, respect, and shared values.

Lothian region member of the Scottish Parliament Foysol Choudhury offered hearty congratulations to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her recent re-election, praising the country's commitment to a free and fair election process.

Choudhury, a member of the Scottish Parliament's Cross-Party Group on Bangladesh, further expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's meeting with himself and colleagues during their visit to Dhaka last November.

On Monday, India, China, Russia and other South Asian countries congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

The envoys of the Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka also paid courtesy calls separately to the PM at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday morning.