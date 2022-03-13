More Chinese projects are coming to Bangladesh: Li Jiming 

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said that several new projects of China will be implemented in Bangladesh.

"A lot of new projects are coming. I am not going to announce that before its due time. Because I have to wait for its finalise. I can assure you that a lot of them are coming," he said during "Spring Dialogue with China", an event organised by the Embassy of China in Dhaka at a city hotel Sunday (13 March)

The Business Standard and the Diplomatic Correspondents' Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) were co-organisers of the dialogue.

Bangladesh government proposed some new projects during recent years and some of them have been approved by the Chinese government, said the envoy.

"For example, another Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge project is under discussion and will be finalised soon, which is a gift from the Chinese government to the Bangladeshi people as the previous eight," he added.

The Chinese envoy further said at the moment China has more than $10 billion in investment in multiple government projects of Bangladesh.