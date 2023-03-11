More Bangladeshis taking citizenships abroad

As many as 2,555 people have given up their Bangladeshi citizenship since 2017 to settle elsewhere. They include 498 just in the first two months of this year – the highest yearly figure during the period. The lowest, 120, was in 2017.

The number was 425 in 2022, according to data obtained from the home ministry.

In February this year alone, 470 individuals renounced their Bangladeshi citizenship to acquire citizenship in Germany. The majority of those applications, however, were made in 2021 and 2022.

Md Habibur Rahman, additional secretary of the Security Services Division of the home ministry, told The Business Standard that Bangladeshis living in different countries of the world apply to relinquish their Bangladeshi citizenship in order to obtain the citizenship of the country they are living in and the government approves their applications after necessary scrutiny.

Why people surrender citizenship

Home ministry officials have said there are many countries in the world that do not allow dual citizenship – meaning they do not provide citizenship to a foreign national until they renounce their previous citizenship. Some Bangladeshis surrender their Bangladeshi citizenship to settle in those countries, the officials added.

The officials went on to say that most of those who renounce their Bangladeshi citizenship aim to lead a better life abroad. Besides, many leave their native country after getting married to foreigners, especially those who get married to foreign citizens of Bangladeshi origin give up their Bangladeshi citizenship and settle in the countries where their spouses are living. Some others settle abroad for political reasons.

Many Bangladeshi students who go for higher studies in developed countries and/or get jobs there also apply for citizenship there, according to the officials.

Speaking on the subject, Dr Shah Ehsan Habib, professor of social science at Dhaka University, told TBS that people are renouncing citizenship for various reasons and so the reasons cannot be stated in a simplistic manner.

The factors which Bangladeshis take into account while seeking Indian citizenship might be different from those which are considered by people seeking citizenship in Europe or other countries. However, one of the major reasons is a lack of improved educational and employment opportunities in the country.

A section of high officials or politicians of the country send their children abroad for education, he said, adding, "Those students join work abroad after completing their studies there and they renounce their Bangladeshi citizenship to settle in foreign countries at one point."

Besides, professionals are not properly evaluated here in Bangladesh, which is why many of them are moving abroad and settling there.

Ehsan Habib also observed that technological advancement has reduced the geographical distance between people, which is why they no longer feel uncomfortable staying away from family or relatives.

Most preferred countries for Bangladeshis

According to the home ministry, most of the individuals who renounced their Bangladeshi citizenship in recent years did so in order to obtain citizenship in Germany, followed by Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and India.

At the same time, some Bangladeshis have obtained citizenship in Botswana, Nepal, Italy, Ukraine, Lithuania, Sri Lanka, Spain, Russia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Bulgaria, Australia, Estonia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Canada, Norway, Zimbabwe, Myanmar, Cyprus, and Iran. These people handed in their Bangladeshi passports to Bangladesh embassies in the countries concerned.

Germany amended its immigration laws earlier this year, allowing dual citizenship. The decision is aimed at attracting skilled workers from foreign countries.

Maruf Mallik, a Bangladeshi political analyst living in Germany, told TBS, "The new immigration law of Germany, which allows dual citizenship, came into effect on 1 January this year. And yet Bangladeshis [living in Germany] are giving up their Bangladeshi citizenship and surrendering their passports, because the majority of Bangladeshis who are applying for citizenship in Germany are seeking political asylum in the country. These applicants are surrendering their Bangladeshi passports fearing future complications."

Rules for relinquishing citizenship

If one wants to relinquish one's Bangladeshi citizenship, one has to apply to the home ministry. Along with the application, the applicant must attach a letter, certificate, or offer note from the appropriate authorities of the country whose citizenship he or she is seeking. Besides, a challan for Tk5,000 and a recommendation letter from the Bangladesh embassy in the destination country must be submitted.

If the applicant is below 18 years of age, the application form must be signed by both parents.

Recently, the Bangladesh government granted dual citizenship to Bangladeshis who are citizens of 44 countries, but no gazette notification has been published yet in this regard. Earlier, the government gave the facility of dual citizenship to Bangladeshis who are citizens of 57 other countries.

Officials concerned have said Bangladeshis mostly acquire citizenship in these 101 countries. The government, however, does not have exact data on how many Bangladeshis have dual citizenship.