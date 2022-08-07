More Bangladeshi products to get duty-free access in China

Bangladesh will be able to export 99% of its products to China without any duty, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has said.

A bilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was held in Dhaka on Sunday (August 7). Both sides discussed bilateral, regional and global issues in the meeting with a hope to "elevate" the relationship between the two countries to a "new level".

"Chinese Foreign Minister said that his country will give Bangladesh another 1% duty-free facility in the case of Bangladeshi goods exports. Bangladesh will be able to export 99% of its exports to China duty-free," State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said briefing the media after the meeting.

The facility will be effective from 1 September this year, the minister added.

Bangladesh and China have signed a total of four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the aim to boost bilateral cooperation. Disaster management, cultural exchange (renewal) and marine science cooperation are among the signed documents. Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming and high-level Bangladesh government officials inked the agreements during an event held in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, on Sunday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has appreciated Bangladesh's position on "One-China" policy and laid emphasis on joint collaboration in the future, reports UNB.

Shahriar Alam said the Chinese Foreign Minister is pleased to see Bangladesh's socioeconomic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He added that the Chinese side said they are committed and they will remain committed and will do their best to find the solution to the Rohingya crisis.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came to Dhaka on a less than 24 hours trip to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque received the Chinese foreign minister at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5pm on Saturday (6 August).

Minister Wang left for Mongolia wrapping up his less than 24 hours visit to Bangladesh on Sunday. Foreign Minister Momen saw Wang off at the airport.