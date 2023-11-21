More than 7 vehicles torched daily for last 23 days: Fire service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 01:09 pm

Related News

More than 7 vehicles torched daily for last 23 days: Fire service

Meanwhile, at least five firement were injured in the country during this time, Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 01:09 pm
BRTC bus torched in Mirpur-10, Dhaka, on second day of hartal on 20 November 2023. Photo: Fire Service
BRTC bus torched in Mirpur-10, Dhaka, on second day of hartal on 20 November 2023. Photo: Fire Service

On average, more than nine vehicles were torched across the country in 22 days from 28 October to 20 November.

At least 197 incidents (of which 185 were vehicles and 15 infrastructures) of arson have taken place in the country in the last 23 days, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Meanwhile, at least five firement were injured in the country during this time, Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Fire Service said at least 118 buses, 26 trucks, 13 covered vans, three microbus, two private vehicles, eight motorbikes, three pickups, three CNG-run autorickshaws, and an ambulance were burned during this time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the anarchy incidents occurred in 34 districts, with Gazipur on top of the list.

Angry mobs also set fire to one police vehicle, one fire service vehicle, five BNP offices, one Awami League office, one police box, one councillor's office, two electricity offices, one bus counter and two showrooms during the 16 days since 28 October.

While most of the anarchy incidents occurred in areas under the two Dhaka city corporations, the Fire Service says it did not receive any such report in 30 districts.

On 28 October, both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called rallies in the capital which were marred by violence.

Many vehicles were torched and two people were left dead, including a police constable.

There was also an attack on the residence of the chief justice, aside from vandalism at a police hospital.

The rallies – called to push home both the parties' demands of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began.

Clashes with AL partymen and police took place in different areas of the capital.

Midway into BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the programme and declared a hartal the next day, alleging a police crackdown at their event.

Fakhrul was arrested the next day over the attacks on police the day earlier, alongside hundreds of BNP activists.

The arrest was met by BNP's announcement of a three-day blockade, starting 31 October.

The next day, Jamaat-e-Islami also announced an identical blockage programme.

On Tuesday, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were both arrested over the charges of killing a police constable and carrying out atrocities in the city during the BNP's grand rally on Saturday.

Since then there have been consecutive blockades and hartals by the opposition parties.

Top News

fire / Arson / blockade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

25m | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

5h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India seen keeping rice export bans into 2024

India seen keeping rice export bans into 2024

1h | TBS Economy
'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

2h | TBS Economy
2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

15h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

16h | TBS SPORTS