More 50 lakh Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 September, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 11:25 am

Related News

More 50 lakh Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive 

TBS Report 
23 September, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 11:25 am
File photo
File photo

Bangladesh has received another consignment of 50 lakh Sinopharm vaccine doses from China. 

An aircraft of Bangladesh Biman, carrying the jabs, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 2am on Thursday. 

Chief Health Coordinator Dr Abu Zaher received the consignment at the airport, said a press release from health division. 

Bangladesh has so far procured nearly 3 crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, and those are arriving in the country in phases every month.

The government will procure an additional 6 crore doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) – as per the price mentioned in the agreement – to bolster the government's efforts to vaccinate the citizens.

Earlier on 15 September, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said the country will get 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March-April of next year.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

COVID-19 / Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly