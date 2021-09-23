More 50 lakh Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive 

Bangladesh has received another consignment of 50 lakh Sinopharm vaccine doses from China.

An aircraft of Bangladesh Biman, carrying the jabs, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 2am on Thursday.

Chief Health Coordinator Dr Abu Zaher received the consignment at the airport, said a press release from health division.

Bangladesh has so far procured nearly 3 crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, and those are arriving in the country in phases every month.

The government will procure an additional 6 crore doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) – as per the price mentioned in the agreement – to bolster the government's efforts to vaccinate the citizens.

Earlier on 15 September, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said the country will get 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March-April of next year.