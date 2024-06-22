More than 50% of country's households are non-brick: Survey

Alamgir Hossain, a grocer in Barguna, built a tin shed house on land obtained from his family four years ago. In the meantime, water has been leaking into the tin shed. Recently, during Cyclone Remal, parts of the tin-shed were damaged. Now, he faces the daunting repair costs yet again.

Majid Mia, living in a remote area of Khulna, faces similar challenges. A day labourer by profession, he has no land of his own, and built a jhupri, a makeshift shed, on donated land. Although mud houses are relatively cool, the monsoon season is a recurring nightmare as, almost every year, parts of his house get damaged by water.

Such is the plight of kutcha (non-brick) and jhupri houses throughout the country.

According to the recent Report on Socio-Economic and Demographic Survey 2023 published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), 55.85% of the country's households have their main residential structure made of raw materials such as soil, bamboo, and mats. Additionally, 0.57% are jhupris with walls and roofs made of straw, bamboo, palm leaves, or polythene.

The primary issue with kutcha (non-brick) and jhupri houses is their lack of durability. These houses are easily damaged or destroyed by heavy rains, storms, floods, and other natural calamities. As a result, although the construction cost of these houses is low, homeowners often incur additional expenses for frequent repairs.

The survey reveals that in rural areas, the majority of mud houses account for about 70% of the total. Among the divisions, Mymensingh has the highest percentage of raw houses at more than 77%, while Dhaka has the lowest ratio at around 38%.

Joint Secretary of BBS, Dildar Hossain, stated earlier, "The purpose of the survey is to provide detailed information on various socio-demographic indicators for national and local level evidence-based decision-making, development programme formulation, implementation, and research."

Economist and Executive Chairman of the Participation Research Centre, Hossain Zillur Rahman, commented on the BBS index: "Although the Socio-Economic and Demographic Survey states that more than 55% of the country's houses are kancha, some changes in the definition may be necessary in the context of housing. Considering climate change, we need to bring in statistics on kancha and pucca [brick built] houses and assess how strong these houses are."

He added, "There have been many changes in the country's rural housing. However, in terms of material aspects, the strength and durability of a house are more important than whether it is kancha."

In addition to providing shelter, security, social status, health, and comfort, homes also create earning opportunities. Home ownership is particularly crucial for low-income households in both rural and urban areas.

As per data from the Housing Policy 2016, Bangladesh needed to construct at least 1 million new houses annually after 2015 to meet demand. The required number is substantial, but the actual supply has been inadequate.

Beyond the numerical deficiency, the quality of housing is also concerning. According to recent surveys, in rural areas, 69% of houses are kancha, meaning they are of low quality and low durability in terms of structure. Even in urban areas, about 30% are kancha and jhupris, indicating very poor-quality structures.

BBS has also provided information on the materials used for the roofs and walls of houses. According to the statistics, 49.84% of the country's house walls are made of cement or concrete. However, about 6% of house walls are made entirely of mud, with Rajshahi division having the highest number of such houses at about 16%.

On the other hand, about 74% of households across the country still have tin roofs, while houses with cement roofs account for only a quarter of the total households.

In addition to building infrastructure, the provision of essential household services such as water, sewage, electricity, fuel, and waste disposal is vital.

In metropolitan cities like Dhaka or Chattogram, the number of poor people is significant, accounting for about one-third or more of the total population. A mud house or tin shed room in a slum often shelters an urban family, with one or more members of the family being part of the urban labour force.