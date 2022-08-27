More than 300 BNP men sued over clash with police in Ctg

Police have filed three cases against more than 300 leaders and activists of the BNP, including former minister Jafrul Islam Chowdhury and Chattogram South BNP's Convener Abu Sufian, over clashes with police in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila.

Banshkhali police station Officer-in-Charge Md Kamal Uddin told The Business Standard that following the clash, police, in a drive, detained six suspected persons and then lodged the lawsuits with the police station on Friday night.

Earlier, a clash erupted between BNP men and police in the Kalipur area of the upazila on Friday afternoon, leaving at least 37 people, including some police officials, injured.

"Three separate cases were filed against BNP men on allegations of obstructing police in discharging their duties, obstructing the traffic, and creating panic among people," the OC also said.

And 66 more people were identified by scrutinising video footages, he added.

Convenor of Chattogram South unit of the BNP, Abu Sufian had said they brought out a procession in Kalipur area, protesting the spiralling prices of daily commodities, fuel oils, transport fares and unbearable load shedding. Later, a clash broke out after the law enforcers tried to prevent them from holding the demonstration.

The incident left 30 BNP leaders and activists injured, claimed Sufian.

Police, however, said BNP leaders and activists were holding a protest rally by blocking the road. Police came under attack while trying to prevent them, leaving seven police members injured.