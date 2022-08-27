More than 300 BNP men sued over clash with police in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 07:51 pm

Related News

More than 300 BNP men sued over clash with police in Ctg

66 of the accused were identified by scrutinising video footages, says officer-in-charge of Banshkhali police station

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 07:51 pm
More than 300 BNP men sued over clash with police in Ctg

Police have filed three cases against more than 300 leaders and activists of the BNP, including former minister Jafrul Islam Chowdhury and Chattogram South BNP's Convener Abu Sufian, over clashes with police in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila.

Banshkhali police station Officer-in-Charge Md Kamal Uddin told The Business Standard that following the clash, police, in a drive, detained six suspected persons and then lodged the lawsuits with the police station on Friday night.

Earlier, a clash erupted between BNP men and police in the Kalipur area of the upazila on Friday afternoon, leaving at least 37 people, including some police officials, injured.

"Three separate cases were filed against BNP men on allegations of obstructing police in discharging their duties, obstructing the traffic, and creating panic among people," the OC also said.

And 66 more people were identified by scrutinising video footages, he added.

Convenor of Chattogram South unit of the BNP, Abu Sufian had said they brought out a procession in Kalipur area, protesting the spiralling prices of daily commodities, fuel oils, transport fares and unbearable load shedding. Later, a clash broke out after the law enforcers tried to prevent them from holding the demonstration.

The incident left 30 BNP leaders and activists injured, claimed Sufian.

Police, however, said BNP leaders and activists were holding a protest rally by blocking the road. Police came under attack while trying to prevent them, leaving seven police members injured.

Top News

BNP-Police clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

12h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

11h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Xiaomi unveils second generation folding smartphone

Xiaomi unveils second generation folding smartphone

22m | Videos
Is the war between Putin and the rest?

Is the war between Putin and the rest?

1h | Videos
Govt has no plans to extract coal now: Salman F Rahman

Govt has no plans to extract coal now: Salman F Rahman

1h | Videos
'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally