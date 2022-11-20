More than 100 sued over BNP-police clash in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:41 pm

Related News

More than 100 sued over BNP-police clash in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:41 pm
Representational photo
Representational photo

A case has been filed in connection with the clash between BNP activists and police in Brahmanbaria on Saturday that left one person dead and at least 16 injured.

Bancharampur police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Afzal Hossain Khan filed the case against 17 named and 100 unnamed people, Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Crime) Mollah Mohammad Shahin confirmed.

"The case has been filed on charges of obstructing police from performing their duty and attempting to snatch their weapons," he told The Business Standard.

A Chhatra Dal leader was shot dead and at least 10 other leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies were injured in the clash with the police in Brahmanbaria on Saturday.

According to Bancharampur police station, six policemen were injured in the clash.

The deceased was identified as Md Noyon, 22, the vice president of Sonarampur Union Chhatra Dal unit in Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria. 

Mollah Mohammad Shahin said the death of Noyon is under investigation. 

"The cause of his death can only be determined after an autopsy," he added.

BNP and its associate bodies brought out a rally on Saturday and were distributing leaflets ahead of BNP's divisional rally in Cumilla, slated for 26 November, when police halted the rally and detained three BNP men.

Ataur Rahman, member secretary of Brahmanbaria Municipality unit of Chhatra Dal, said, "When we tried to protest, a scuffle ensued and at one point the police shot Noyon."

Noyon was rescued in critical condition and taken to Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex. He was shifted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital later where on-duty doctors declared him dead, said Shah Aziz Shaon, joint convener of Bancharampur Upazila unit Chhatra Dal.

Md Sirajul Islam, additional superintendent of police for Nabinagar circle, Brahmanbaria, said the BNP men pelted stones and bricks at the police and tried to snatch weapons from them. Later, the police fired blank shots to bring the situation under control.

Top News

BNP-Police clash / BNP-police clash case / Brahmanbaria / BNP / BNP clash with cops / BNP activists

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

11h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

12h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

12m | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

1h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday