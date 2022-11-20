More than 100 sued over BNP men-police clash in Brahmanbaria

A case has been filed in connection with the clash between activists of BNP and police in Brahmanbaria on Saturday that left one person dead and at least 16 injured.

Bancharampur police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Afzal Hossain Khan filed the case against 17 named and 100 unnamed people, Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Crime) Mollah Mohammad Shahin confirmed.

"The case has been filed on charges of obstructing police from performing their duty and attempted swoop to snatch their weapons," he told The Business Standard.

A Chhatra Dal leader was shot dead and at least 10 other leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies were injured in the clash with the police in Brahmanbaria on Saturday (19 November).

According to Bancharampur police station, six policemen were injured in the clash.

The deceased was identified as Md Noyon, 22, the vice president of Sonarampur Union Chhatra Dal unit in Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria.

ASI Mollah Mohammad Shahin said the death of Md Noyon is under investigation.

"The cause of his death can only be determined after an autopsy," he added.

Reportedly, BNP and its associate bodies brought out a rally on Saturday and were distributing leaflets ahead of BNP's divisional rally in Cumilla, slated for 26 November, when police halted the rally and detained three BNP men.

Ataur Rahman, member secretary of Brahmanbaria Municipality unit of Chhatra Dal, said, "When we tried to stop them, a scuffle ensued and at one point the police shot Noyon in the stomach."

Noyon was rescued in critical condition and taken to Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex. Later, when he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the doctors on duty there declared him dead, said Shah Aziz Shaon, joint convener of Bancharampur Upazila Chhatra Dal.

Md Sirajul Islam, additional superintendent of police for Nabinagar circle, Brahmanbaria, said the BNP men pelted stones and bricks at the police and tried to snatch weapons from them. Later, the police fired blank shots to bring the situation under control.