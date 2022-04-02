Moon sighting committee to sit today

Bangladesh

UNB
02 April, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 12:19 pm

The National Moon Sighting Committee is scheduled to sit today (2 April) to ascertain the commencement of holy Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence.

The meeting will be held in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the capital around 630 pm after Maghrib prayers.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque will preside over the meeting.

Ramadan 2022 to start on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

People, if they see the moon anywhere in the country, have been requested to inform the committee by dialling telephone numbers 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916, and 02-41050917 or faxing -- 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.

It is to be noted that the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening and people there, along with a host of other countries, started fasting from Saturday.

