Month-long international trade fair begins in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 08:18 pm

Related News

Month-long international trade fair begins in Ctg

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the event

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 08:18 pm
Month-long international trade fair begins in Ctg

A month-long Bangladesh International Trade and Export Fair kicked off on Monday in the port city of Chattogram to promote domestic products at home and abroad.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the fair as the chief guest, with Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber President Khalilur Rahman in the chair. 

The Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CMCCI) has arranged the seventh edition of the event at the outer stadium in the city's Kazir Dewri area.

There are 200 stalls in the fair arranged in an area of ​​about 85,000 square feet. It has six premier pavilions and a kids' zone for children, organisers say.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy, Dainik Azadi Editor MA Malek, The Purbokone Limited Chairman Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, Chattogram City Corporation Former Mayor AJM Nashir Uddin, Fair Convener and Al Arafah Islami Bank Chairman Abu Samad Labu also spoke at the opening ceremony.

Top News

trade fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

26m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

41m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows