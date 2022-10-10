Month-long international trade fair begins in Ctg

A month-long Bangladesh International Trade and Export Fair kicked off on Monday in the port city of Chattogram to promote domestic products at home and abroad.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the fair as the chief guest, with Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber President Khalilur Rahman in the chair.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CMCCI) has arranged the seventh edition of the event at the outer stadium in the city's Kazir Dewri area.

There are 200 stalls in the fair arranged in an area of ​​about 85,000 square feet. It has six premier pavilions and a kids' zone for children, organisers say.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy, Dainik Azadi Editor MA Malek, The Purbokone Limited Chairman Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, Chattogram City Corporation Former Mayor AJM Nashir Uddin, Fair Convener and Al Arafah Islami Bank Chairman Abu Samad Labu also spoke at the opening ceremony.