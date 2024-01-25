Month-long flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 07:59 pm

Last year&#039;s festival. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Last year's festival. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A burst of colours has illuminated DC Park in Faujdarhat, Chattogram, as the district administration inaugurated a month-long flower festival today, showcasing a display of 127 species of domestic and foreign flowers.

On the first day of the festival, visitors were seen rejuvenated by the captivating effect of the flowers.

After the inauguration of the festival, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Mahbub Hossain applauded the initiative to reclaim 194 acres of government land from occupants and transform it into a park with expansive flower gardens.

He said once the development of DC Park is complete, it will serve as a model project for other districts in Bangladesh.

"I am hopeful that DC Park will make a significant contribution to the development of Chattogram's tourism sector," he added.

Senior Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, speaking as a special guest, praised the Chattogram district administration for creating an exquisite entertainment centre like the DC Park. He said the park would soon become one of the most favoured leisure destinations for Chattogram residents.

Reclaimed from illegal occupation on 4 January 2023, the government land spanning 194 acres, including two large ponds, was converted into a flourishing park within a month.

Over the past year, the park has undergone extensive infrastructural development, with the addition of numerous entertainment facilities, including a kid's zone, boat ride, and boat museum.

At the inauguration ceremony of the festival, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Tofael Islam and Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman were also present among others.

