Month-long DITF-2024 begins today

The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair(DITF)-2024 will begin today at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal New Town, on the outskirts of the capital city.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the fair.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam said this while addressing a press conference on the eve of the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair -2024 held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center.

He said that highest vigilance will be kept at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2024 to ensure that the visitors or consumers coming to the Fair are not cheated.

The state minister said that drives would be conducted by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) so that no consumer or visitor falls victim to cheating at the fair.

In this regard, he said instructions have been given to the concerned officers of DNCRP side by side Complaint boxes and help desks will be kept open at the fair for the convenience of visitors.

"Complaints will be verified and thus action will be taken," Ahsanul added.

He said that this year the entrance of the fair has been made like in the pattern of Karnaphuli tunnel to highlight the development and progress of the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At one side, small replica of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant would be placed while on the other side, a replica of the third terminal of the airport would be placed.

In this context, Ahsanul said, "Our main goal is to increase exports by diversifying exportable items, ensuring diversification of exportable items by reducing dependence on apparel. Following the instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are now paying special attention to jute and leather industries. There is immense potential in these two sectors,"

He said whatever product the Prime Minister declares as the product of the year, all concerned would work on it throughout the year.

Mentioning that exports have increased 6 times over the last 15 years, Ahsanul said, "We don't want to sit just there. The export earnings of the country will exceed $100 billion if products are diversified,"

He said, this time there will be 16 to 18 foreign pavilions in the fair, including participation from Turkey, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Iran, India and Pakistan.

The state minister said E-commerce services will be further accelerated at the fair so that people from all over the country can get this benefit.

In response to a question on what kind of measures have been taken to bring foreigners to the fair, he said in Bangladesh, there are commercial counsellors of foreign missions in almost every country.

"We will bring them to the fair and thus make product branding," Ahsanul added.

At that time, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, said that there was a problem with the road to and from the fair venue in the last two years.

"But, this time the road is good. So, I am hoping that the visitors will come to a huge extent," he added.

Tapan remarked that the trade fair has become an annual traditional fair for the people.

AHM Ahsan, vice chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), said security issues are there centring the fair.

That is why, 50 personnel have been outsourced and appointed for security purposes.

There will also be personnel from police and Ansar while RAB will act as a striking force if needed.

Besides, some 100 cleaners have been appointed to maintain the hygiene. Like previous years, transport facilities have been ensured for the convenience of visitors to the fair while buses are also available from city's Farmgate. As a result, the visitors can come to the fair venue within a very short time.

According to EPB sources, in this year's trade fair, various countries including India, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Nepal will participate. The local entrepreneurs aim to find large market for export of products apart from displaying products.

It is mentionable that local textiles, machineries, carpets, cosmetics, electrical and electronics, jute and jute products, household goods, leather goods including leather and shoes, sports goods, sanitary ware, toys, stationery, crockeries, plastic, melamine polymer, herbal and toiletries, Imitation jewellery, processed food, fast food, handicrafts, home decor, furniture etc. products will be displayed in the fair.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Abdur Rahim Khan and other officials were present at the press conference.