Monitor Yunus' trial and then criticise: ACC lawyer to Hillary Clinton

The Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) panel lawyer, Khurshid Alam Khan has requested former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to first monitor the ongoing trial against Nobel laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Mohammad Yunus over labour law violation and then criticise it.

"She will understand after visiting the labour court. Criticising us without seeing is an injustice," Khurshid Alam Khan said while talking to reporters at the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday (30 August).

The ACC lawyer said they would fully cooperate with Hillary Clinton, who also was a US First Lady, should she come to monitor the trail against Dr Yunus.

"We will provide all the documents. We will show a copy of the judgment of the Labour Court and the High Court. Observe and discuss everything. If you don't understand, bring two experts. Then you make your decision," he said.

"I think observing only based on emotions without knowing anything does not suit a world leader like you," Khurshid Alam Khan said.

Earlier in a tweet, Hillary Clinton called for global support to suspend the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Stand with me and more than 160 other global leaders to support great humanitarian and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in his moment of need.



Join the movement to demand an end to his persecution. #protectyunushttps://t.co/lhnWwmEIl7— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 29, 2023

She attached the statement of more than 170 world leaders sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Former US President Barack Obama and many other world leaders and Nobel laureates are named in the statement.

In the statement, they also expressed concern about democracy and human rights in Bangladesh.

The letter to suspend the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus is "a direct interference with Bangladesh's judiciary", Khurshid Alam Khan said.

He said world leaders are unnecessarily interfering in the judiciary without knowing and reviewing the laws and judiciary of Bangladesh.

"I don't understand why they are making such a fuss about Dr Yunus's case in court," he added.

20 August, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) ordered to continue trial proceedings after dismissing a petition submitted by Nobel laureate and Chairman of Grameen Communications Dr Muhammad Yunus, and three others in a case over violation of labour law.

On 9 September 2021, Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed the case with Dhaka's 3rd Labour Court.

According to the case, in an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom, inspectors found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.

No participation fund and welfare fund were formed for them and five percent of the company's profit was not provided to the workers following the law.