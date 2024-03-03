Monirul reelected BPSA's president, Rashel elected its general secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 12:24 pm

Special Branch Chief of Police and Additional Inspector General Md Monirul Islam, and Superintendent of Police in Narayanganj Golam Mostofa Rashel.

Special Branch Chief of Police and Additional Inspector General Md Monirul Islam was reelected as the president of the Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) and Superintendent of Police in Narayanganj Golam Mostofa Rashel was elected as its general secretary.

They were elected unopposed at the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the association at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium here last night.

The newly elected committee will serve the association for the next two years.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief Advisor of the association Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was present at the function as the chief guest while Md Monirul Islam presided over it.

The IGP said the police service association is playing a significant role in solving professional problems as an important organization of the members of the Police Cadre Service.

He urged all police personnel to perform duties with responsibility and professionalism.

Additional IGs, heads of various police units and members of the association were present on the occasion.

BPSA incumbent General Secretary and Police Super of Dhaka District Md Asaduzzaman delivered the welcome address and conducted the program.

Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA)

