Monirul Islam made President, Assadumman GS of Police Service Association

A 121-member committee of the Bangladesh Police Service Association has been formed with Special Branch Additional Inspector General Md Monirul Islam as president and Motijheel DB Deputy Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman as general secretary.

All of them were elected unopposed today at the 41st annual general meeting of the association at Rajarbag Police Lines Auditorium.

Md Mosharraf Hossain, additional inspector general of APBN, conducted the election as the chief election commissioner. DIG AFM Masum Rabbani and DIG AYM Belalur Rahman acted as the two Election Commissioners.

Bangladesh Police Service Association Chief Adviser IGP Benazir Ahmed was present at the event as the chief guest.

He said the association is an important organisation for the members of the Police Cadre Service, which plays a significant role in solving professional problems."

Additional IGs, heads of various police units in Dhaka and members of the association were present on the occasion. All unit heads outside Dhaka were connected virtually.

