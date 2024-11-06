Mongla Port will be significant for regional connectivity in South Asia: Shipping adviser

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:24 pm

Related News

Mongla Port will be significant for regional connectivity in South Asia: Shipping adviser

The adviser made the remarks while talking to journalists at the yard area of the port after inspecting the Vessel Traffic Management and Information System, Jetty and Waste Management area

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:24 pm
During a visit to the Mongla Port, Shipping Adviser Brigadier Gen (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said the port will become important for regional connectivity in South Asia on 6 November. Photo: TBS
During a visit to the Mongla Port, Shipping Adviser Brigadier Gen (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said the port will become important for regional connectivity in South Asia on 6 November. Photo: TBS

Stressing on the absence of noteworthy development of Mongla Port despite its potential and tradition, Shipping, Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain has hoped the port will become important for regional connectivity in South Asia.

"The Mongla Port was not built keeping the future in mind as there is no container terminal here. A new agreement is going to be signed after reviewing the China-funded G-2-G project meant for the development of the port. Under this agreement, two container berths, yard and necessary infrastructure will be built," Sakhawat said.

The adviser made the remarks while talking to journalists at the yard area of the port after inspecting the Vessel Traffic Management and Information System, Jetty and Waste Management area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This port will be easier to use for Nepal and Bhutan due to rail and water connectivity. There are plans to build two more yards and other infrastructure with funding from Indian line of credit (LOC). The port will get a new look once these developments are done," the adviser added.

While talking to journalists, the adviser mentioned various deficiencies of Mongla Port, including lack of an approach road, weakness of tariff structure and lack of publicity showing the benefits of using this Port.

The adviser further said the port authority has decided to draft a publicity paper and send it to Bangladeshi missions abroad.

On the jute mills of the country, the adviser said the government is trying to restart the closed jute mills privately and previous workers will get priority during hiring once these mills again start to operate.

Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Shahin Rahman and others were present during the adviser's visit.

Top News

Mongla port / Connectivity / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

23m | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

1h | Videos
US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

1h | Videos
US election: Trump is the next president

US election: Trump is the next president

2h | Videos