Mongla Port will be significant for regional connectivity in South Asia: Shipping adviser

During a visit to the Mongla Port, Shipping Adviser Brigadier Gen (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said the port will become important for regional connectivity in South Asia on 6 November. Photo: TBS

Stressing on the absence of noteworthy development of Mongla Port despite its potential and tradition, Shipping, Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain has hoped the port will become important for regional connectivity in South Asia.

"The Mongla Port was not built keeping the future in mind as there is no container terminal here. A new agreement is going to be signed after reviewing the China-funded G-2-G project meant for the development of the port. Under this agreement, two container berths, yard and necessary infrastructure will be built," Sakhawat said.

The adviser made the remarks while talking to journalists at the yard area of the port after inspecting the Vessel Traffic Management and Information System, Jetty and Waste Management area.

"This port will be easier to use for Nepal and Bhutan due to rail and water connectivity. There are plans to build two more yards and other infrastructure with funding from Indian line of credit (LOC). The port will get a new look once these developments are done," the adviser added.

While talking to journalists, the adviser mentioned various deficiencies of Mongla Port, including lack of an approach road, weakness of tariff structure and lack of publicity showing the benefits of using this Port.

The adviser further said the port authority has decided to draft a publicity paper and send it to Bangladeshi missions abroad.

On the jute mills of the country, the adviser said the government is trying to restart the closed jute mills privately and previous workers will get priority during hiring once these mills again start to operate.

Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Shahin Rahman and others were present during the adviser's visit.