Money, clothes missing from luggage of SAFF winning footballers at airport

There have been allegations of missing dollars, clothes and other accessories from the luggage of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) champion footballers Krishna Rani Sarkar and Shamsun Nahar.

The incident took place at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after returning to Dhaka from Nepal on Wednesday (21 September).

Krishna's father Vasudev Sarkar told media, "My daughter called me in the morning. She was very upset. Krishna told me that $400 was stolen from her luggage. And some Nepalese currency and clothes were also lost from Shamsun Nahar's luggage."

Expressing disappointment Mahbubur Rahman, assistant coach of the Bangladesh women's football team, said, "After landing at the airport, I came to know that several belongings of Krishna, Shamsun Nahar and the physiotherapist of our team were missing. Money was also missing from their luggage too.

"We immediately reported the matter to Kiron (Mahfuza Akhter, Bangladesh Football Federation Women's Wing chairman). She has already contacted the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority. Hopefully, there will be a solution in this regard," he added.

After the winning footballers landed at the airport on Wednesday, an extremely chaotic situation was created.

Many people were waiting outside the airport since morning. Hundreds of reporters with cameras crowded the airport's VIP lounge.

There was a crowd of journalists on the road where the female footballers were supposed to come after immigration, due to which the plan to hold a press conference was also cancelled.

The girls got onto the open-top bus afterwards.

However, Sabina and Krishna's luggage were lying on one side of the airport baggage belt.

A few officials who were there Wednesday were saying, "Whose are these luggage? Why isn't anyone taking it?"

After that, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) collected the girls' luggage. But some of the players found their luggage locks broken when they went to the BFF building.