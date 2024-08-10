Moment of hope and a new beginning for Bangladesh: Asian Human Rights Commission

The people of Bangladesh have created an opportunity for a new beginning for themselves by way of a mass intervention in order to oust the rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the Asian Human Rights Commission.

In a statement yesterday (9 August), the Hong Kong based organisation said, "This is a moment of hope, and the international community will wish the people of Bangladesh for a better future than what they were having, and that international cooperation should be extended to the new forces representing democracy and human rights, and the wellbeing of the people."

"The protests were led by independent masses, and not by any traditional political parties that have come to the forefront for the defence of the rights of people, both in terms of their economic lives, their right to life and wellbeing, and at the same time, also the rights for protection in terms of human rights, it is these mass pressures that will remain quite a permanent part in the immediate future of Bangladesh and perhaps become a determining factor in deciding which kind of solution emerges to this problem," it added.

"Now, a new period is before the people of Bangladesh, and it is to be hoped that all attempts will be taken in order to ensure that the democratic form of government is reinforced and that the rule of law is effectively reintroduced to the country.

"In recent years, the law enforcement agencies have virtually collapsed due to the pressure exerted on them in order to support the repression led by Hasina's government. The withdrawal of these and the bringing of the policing system into an orderly system will remain major challenges for Bangladesh, and this is one of the issues on which the future of Bangladesh will depend.

"Associated with this problem is a need for a thorough role of the Judiciary and the steps being taken to ensure that those who have cooperated illegally with the regime be reviewed, and that the possibility of the independence of the Judiciary be restored," reads the statement.