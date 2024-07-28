Quota reform protests: Mother heard gunshots over phone before son got shot

Momena Begum's mind was racing since morning.

She had an apprehension that something might happen to her son Zakir Hossain who was staying in the city during the quota reform protest.

As the day progressed, her restlessness increased.

From their village home in Gazipur, she called Zakir to warn him and told him not to go out.

Hearing the concern in his mother's voice, Zakir lied.

"I am at home, don't worry. I will not go anywhere, mother."

These were his last words to his mother.

Just then, Momena heard gunshots on the other end of the phone.

"Immediately the voice on the other end went silent. Zakir was no longer responding," Momen told The Business Standard over phone from Gazipur's Kapasia.

According to relatives, Momena's eldest son Zakir Hossain, 36, was shot and injured in the Abdullahpur area of the capital on 19 July around 2:30pm on his way from Gazipur to Uttara during the quota reform movement.

He died at a hospital about 14 hours later while undergoing treatment.

Losing him, the family now faces an uncertain future.

His wife Jannatun Naeem, 29, is distraught after losing her husband and does not know how she will raise their two children alone.

Father Abdus Samad said Zakir was the only earner in the family. Being the eldest among two sons and two daughters he discontinued his studies to help his father.

"After passing SSC, he started working as a worker in a garment factory in Mirzapur area of Gazipur Sadar in 2003.

"Zakir was promoted to assistant production manager a few years back. Six months ago, Zakir and his friend set up a small-scale garment manufacturing factory called Kazi VIP Garments," Abdus Samad said.

According to locals and relatives, on 19 July, Zakir bought some goods for the factory from the Konabari area of Gazipur. Later on the way back, a buyer from Uttara called and wanted to see some samples. He started for Uttara to meet him.

In the Abdullahpur area of the capital, Zakir got down from the bus and was waiting to board another bus. At that time his mother's phone came.

While talking to his mother, Zakir was shot in the chest and stomach during a clash between the police and quota protesters.

Kapasia Upazila Nirbahi Officer AKM Lutfar Rahman said, "I heard that Zakir Hossain died of gunshot wounds while on his way from Gazipur to Uttara. The body was buried in his village home.

"Actions will be taken in the future if we receive any instructions regarding giving government compensation."