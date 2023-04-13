Momen welcomes US institute to observe national elections

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has welcomed the members of the International Republican Institute (IRI) of the United States to observe the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh. 

Foreign ministry spokesperson Sehli Sabreen shared the development at a weekly briefing of the ministry on Thursday (13 April).

IRI is a Washington-based non-profit organisation that promotes democracy, inclusive politics, multi-party political systems and the practice of free speech around the world.

The foreign minister made the positive gesture after IRI representatives expressed their interest in observing the country's national elections during a meeting in Washington last Monday.

The minister also had a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday where he agreed with the US secretary about the importance of free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

The foreign minister also spoke as a keynote speaker at an event organised by the South Asia Center of the US research institute Atlantic Council at George Washington University. 

He discussed economic partnership and prospects with the US, economic diplomacy, regional development and relations with major powers.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Foreign election observer

