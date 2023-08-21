Momen warns of dire consequences if terrorism, corruption return to Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said everyone will suffer if "jihadi activities, terrorism and corruption" return in Bangladesh the way they were prevalent during the 2001-2006 rule of the BNP-Jamaat alliance.

"If there are jihadi [activities] here, where there are 170 million people, the future of the entire region will be dark," he said, referring to the situation in Afghanistan that had "jolted the world."

He said peace and stability are imperative for development and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a shining example of promoting both in the region.

"My basic policy is peace and stability," Momen told reporters when asked about Bangladesh's engagements in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He said India also realises the importance of peace and stability in the whole region.

"Regional peace and stability are most important. For any country's growth and development, peace and stability are major factors," said the Foreign Minister.

Asked about PM Hasina's meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Momen said nothing has been finalised yet.

He said Bangladesh sought a courtesy meeting with PM Modi in Johannesburg as both the prime ministers are likely to have a broader bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 in September in New Delhi.

"Time is very limited in Johannesburg. And the governments confirm things at the last minute," Momen said.

He said China is a development partner of Bangladesh and if there is any meeting with the Chinese president, issues related to trade and investment, expeditious implementation of previous decisions, and climate change will be discussed.

"We want more investment and more trade. Normally we raise these issues," Momen said.

A regular flight (EK 583) of Emirates is scheduled to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage members at 10:15am on 22 August.

The flight will arrive at the O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa at 20:50 hrs after a short stopover at the Dubai International Airport.

The prime minister will be received by a minister-in-waiting of the South Africa government and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to South Africa at the airport from where Sheikh Hasina will be escorted to the Place of Residence, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton Johannesburg.