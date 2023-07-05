Momen wants China to play important roles in mitigating crises in world

Bangladesh

UNB
05 July, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:55 pm

Momen wants China to play important roles in mitigating crises in world

Momen also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to further enhancing the ‘South-South Cooperation’ for the greater collective benefit of the global South

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has praised the recent Chinese diplomatic efforts that bore positive outcomes in the Middle East.

He hoped China would continue to play important roles in mitigating many other crises in different parts of the world, "including ours."

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen met FM Momen on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Momen reiterated Bangladesh's commitments to further enhancing the 'South-South Cooperation' for the greater collective benefit of the global South, according to the foreign ministry.

He referred to innovative approaches including that of the Community Clinics introduced in Bangladesh by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is now internationally appreciated.

Momen observed that a developing country like Bangladesh could apply a lot of practical, simple, and viable Chinese innovations for the benefit of the common people.

He referred to Bangladesh's success in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and appreciated the significant Chinese support in this regard.

Momen also pointed out the inflationary pressure and other economic woes inflicted by the undesired Russia-Ukraine war on the lives of the common people, particularly those in the developing world.

He also expressed hope that the war would be brought to an immediate end through dialogue and peaceful diplomatic engagements.

The Chinese envoy updated about different development projects in Bangladesh that are being carried out with support from China.

Momen thanked China as a trusted development partner and hoped that the ongoing bilateral engagements would be further enhanced.

He encouraged greater Chinese investment in Bangladesh to facilitate more job-creation and the transfer of technology and skills.

While exchanging views on climate change, the issue of the prevailing monsoon and its impacts on possible flood situation in the country, particularly the occurrence of flash floods, came up.

The Chinese envoy offered to extend assistance for dredging the relevant rivers in Bangladesh for improving the capacity of the rivers to better manage flood situations.

Momen acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of China under the trilateral framework for facilitating the desired repatriation of the Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, to their homeland in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

They also reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation in various multilateral and international forums.

