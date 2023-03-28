Momen urges vigilance against anti-Bangladesh disinformation campaign

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged everyone to remain vigilant against those spreading misinformation and falsehoods about Bangladesh.

He said this while addressing a discussion on "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh" organised by Bangabandhu Foundation on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of independence at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium in Dhaka.

Momen said that some nagging quarters ("Naalish Party") have been running disinformation campaigns against the government.

"They say that Awami League does not believe in democracy. They say that Sheikh Hasina's government has destroyed democracy," he said.

"There were one crore fake voters during the time of the parties who are complaining. Sheikh Hasina's government has blocked all avenues for becoming a fake voter, made biometric photo IDs, created transparent ballot boxes, and made independent election commissions. And in the last 14 years, there have been hundreds of elections in the country - this information needs to be told to the world," the foreign minister said.

During his speech, Momen called on the United States to recognise the genocide committed in Bangladesh by Pakistani militaries in 1971.

"The US has already recognized the genocide against Rohingya community in Myanmar. They're our friends.

"We hope they'll also recognise the genocide committed against Bangladeshi people in 1971," said Momen, also the president of the Bangabandhu Foundation.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Insurance Association, was present as the chief guest.

Executive President of Bangabandhu Foundation Central Committee Dr Mashiur Malek and leaders of Bangabandhu Foundation Central Committee and various branches were also present at the discussion.