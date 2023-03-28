Momen urges vigilance against anti-Bangladesh disinformation campaign

Bangladesh

UNB
28 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:43 am

Related News

Momen urges vigilance against anti-Bangladesh disinformation campaign

Calls on the US to recognise 1971 genocide in Bangladesh

UNB
28 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:43 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged everyone to remain vigilant against those spreading misinformation and falsehoods about Bangladesh.

He said this while addressing a discussion on "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh" organised by Bangabandhu Foundation on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of independence at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium in Dhaka.

Momen said that some nagging quarters ("Naalish Party") have been running disinformation campaigns against the government.

"They say that Awami League does not believe in democracy. They say that Sheikh Hasina's government has destroyed democracy," he said.

"There were one crore fake voters during the time of the parties who are complaining. Sheikh Hasina's government has blocked all avenues for becoming a fake voter, made biometric photo IDs, created transparent ballot boxes, and made independent election commissions. And in the last 14 years, there have been hundreds of elections in the country - this information needs to be told to the world," the foreign minister said.

During his speech, Momen called on the United States to recognise the genocide committed in Bangladesh by Pakistani militaries in 1971.

"The US has already recognized the genocide against Rohingya community in Myanmar. They're our friends.

"We hope they'll also recognise the genocide committed against Bangladeshi people in 1971," said Momen, also the president of the Bangabandhu Foundation.  

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Insurance Association, was present as the chief guest.

Executive President of Bangabandhu Foundation Central Committee Dr Mashiur Malek and leaders of Bangabandhu Foundation Central Committee and various branches were also present at the discussion.

Top News / Politics

FM Momen / politics / Awami League / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

11m | Panorama
Color psychology is very important when designing a shop, which is why a pastel palette and shades of green has been used by the architects. It radiates positive and tranquil energy. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Daawai: The new face of modern pharmacies

36m | Habitat
Marico took Asian Consumer Care to court claiming that the shape of the bottle, colour and design of Dabur oil bottles are confusingly similar to the design, layout, colour and bottle of Parachute coconut oil. Photo: collected

From hair oil to toothpaste: The subtle intricacies of trademark infringement

51m | Thoughts
With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

26m | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

16h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

20h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year