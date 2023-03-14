Momen urges UK to play more decisive role in ensuring early repatriation of Rohingyas

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the international community, including the UK to raise their voices in ensuring the voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar at an early date.

Momen made the call as Nasim Ali OBE, mayor of Camden of the UK, met him at the foreign ministry on Tuesday (14 March) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister also briefed the mayor on the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Lauding the British-Bangladeshi diaspora in the UK, both recalled their contributions into the British society and economy, and for being a vibrant and enterprising living bridge between the two countries over the past five decades.

The Camden mayor suggested an appropriate event to recognise the high achievers of the British-Bangladesh diaspora, particularly the elected representatives.

They also discussed Bangladesh-UK cooperation on climate change.