Momen urges UK to play more decisive role in ensuring early repatriation of Rohingyas

Bangladesh

UNB
12 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 09:23 pm

Related News

Momen urges UK to play more decisive role in ensuring early repatriation of Rohingyas

UNB
12 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 09:23 pm
Momen urges UK to play more decisive role in ensuring early repatriation of Rohingyas

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday urged the international community, including the UK to play a more decisive role in ensuring the voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar at an early date.

Momen made the call as UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan met him at the foreign ministry.

The foreign minister also briefed the UK minister about the facilities created in Bhasan Char for the Rohingyas.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas.

The foreign minister lauded the UK's role in multilateral fora, particularly at the UN Security Council on the Rohingya issue.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concerns, including bilateral trade and investment, cooperation on climate change, and the war in Ukraine.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

11h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

11h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

11h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

3h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

4h | TBS Stories
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

5h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 