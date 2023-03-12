Momen urges UK to play more decisive role in ensuring early repatriation of Rohingyas

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday urged the international community, including the UK to play a more decisive role in ensuring the voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar at an early date.

Momen made the call as UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan met him at the foreign ministry.

The foreign minister also briefed the UK minister about the facilities created in Bhasan Char for the Rohingyas.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas.

The foreign minister lauded the UK's role in multilateral fora, particularly at the UN Security Council on the Rohingya issue.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concerns, including bilateral trade and investment, cooperation on climate change, and the war in Ukraine.