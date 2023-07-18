Momen urges Singapore to invest in Bangladesh's SEZ, high-tech parks

Bangladesh

BSS
18 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Momen urges Singapore to invest in Bangladesh's SEZ, high-tech parks

Momen also requested Singapore to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh.

BSS
18 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:29 pm
Not only is selecting appropriate land for economic zones complicated but there is also the matter of developing land and infrastructure and finding investors. Factory building of Asian Paints, Mirsarai, Chattogram. Photo: Abdul Quader Khan/BEZA
Not only is selecting appropriate land for economic zones complicated but there is also the matter of developing land and infrastructure and finding investors. Factory building of Asian Paints, Mirsarai, Chattogram. Photo: Abdul Quader Khan/BEZA

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged Singapore to invest in Bangladesh's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and high-tech parks considering their wide range of lucrative options. 

He made the request while he met Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Jakarta, Indonesia on 13 July, on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), a foreign ministry's press release said yesterday. 

During the meeting, both the ministers discussed the proposed FTA between the two countries and agreed to expedite the process. 

They discussed the issues of mutual interests, reasserting their commitment to further strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as exploring avenues of further engagements and cooperation in the coming days.

Momen also requested Singapore to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh. 

The Bangladesh foreign minister urged more coordinated and proactive support of Singapore to create a congenial atmosphere for an early, safe and dignified repatriation of over 1.2 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals from Bangladesh.

He also sought Singapore's support for Bangladesh's candidacy for the post of Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the term 2024-27.

The Foreign Minister sought the support of Singapore in expediting Bangladesh's bid to be a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of ASEAN. 

Singapore assured of extending full support to Bangladesh's endeavor of becoming the Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of ASEAN.

The two countries agreed to accelerate cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, agro-processing industry, health and pharmaceuticals, ICT, connectivity, medical diplomacy and so on.

The meeting concluded with a positive note to collaborate and share experiences toward a more efficient partnership between the two countries in the days ahead.

Economy / Top News

Singapore / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June