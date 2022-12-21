Momen urges PUIC delegation to work for repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar

Bangladesh

UNB
21 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 05:06 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) delegation members to enhance diplomatic efforts with major powers and ensure safe, dignified and sustained repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. 
 
An 11-member delegation of the PUIC, including members of parliaments from Tukiye, Iran, Uganda and Secretary-General of PUIC, led by Prof Dr Orhan Atalay met Foreign Minister Momen at the State guesthouse Padma on Wednesday. 
 
During the meeting, the foreign minister deeply appreciated the contribution of the Committee on Muslim Communities and Minorities for portraying the picture of the persecuted Rohingyas to the members of the OIC. 
 
The visiting PUIC delegation thanked the Government of Bangladesh for hosting persecuted Rohingyas on humanitarian ground, and reaffirmed their continued support for settlement of the Rohingya crisis. 
 
Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char. 
 
The visiting PUIC delegation met Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on December 19. 
 
The PUIC delegation also visited Rohingya Camps in Cox's Bazar and had interaction with the Rohingyas as well as related stakeholders on December 20. 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Rohingya refugee

