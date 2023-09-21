Momen urges Netherlands to invest in Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the Netherlands to make more investments in different sectors in Bangladesh as currently, Dhaka ensures high returns against the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He made the appeal while holding a meeting with the Netherlands Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher on Wednesday on the sideline of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, according to a foreign ministry press release received here today.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed existing multidimensional cooperation between Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

They also discussed further expanding the existing arena of bilateral ties and trade relations between the two countries.

The Netherlands minister highly praised the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in achieving tremendous economic development and advancement in Bangladesh in recent years.