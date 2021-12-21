Momen urges intl businesses to sever ties with Myanmar

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:24 pm

Momen urges intl businesses to sever ties with Myanmar

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Myanmar government will be under pressure to take back the Rohingyas if all international businesses sever ties with them, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

He made the comment while addressing a seminar on "Rohingya Crisis and Repatriation: What is to be done" as the chief guest today in Radisson Blu Water Garden, Dhaka.

Abdul Momen said, "I urge all countries and development partners to stop investing in Myanmar. If they face international pressure, they are bound to take back the Rohingyas who took asylum in Bangladesh."

"The Rohingya crisis is not limited to Bangladesh only but is rather a global crisis. So, all countries around the world need to work hard to ensure that the Rohingyas can return to Myanmar quickly," he said.

"Myanmar is our neighbouring country. They are not our enemy. We want the Rohingyas to safely return to their own country," he remarked.

