Momen urges everyone to play a responsible role to continue country's progress

Bangladesh

UNB
27 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 09:24 pm

File Photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
File Photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged all to play a responsible role from their respective positions to continue the country's development and progress.

He made the call while speaking as the chief guest at a views exchange programme organised by Jalalabad Association of America Inc in New York on Tuesday, according to a press release on Wednesday.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has achieved unprecedented success in the last 14 years. It is the responsibility of all of us to continue this trend of progress to leave a developed and prosperous Bangladesh for the welfare of our future generations," said Momen

"We all have to play a visionary role as citizens of the country so that our country does not fall behind again," he added.

"The country is moving forward with the goal that we will make it poverty-free by 2030. Employment is a big issue for us. About two million people enter the job market every year. Of this, we can provide 15 lakh jobs in the country. The remaining 5 lakh go to work abroad. We are making all-out efforts to create employment opportunities at home and abroad," the minister also said.

Dr Momen urged all concerned with the Jalalabad Association to maintain the unity of the leadership of the association, the release said.

The foreign minister also urged them to contribute as much as they can to the welfare of Sylhet and the country. Leaders of Jalalabad Association of America Inc., people of Greater Sylhet living in New York and members of the Bangladesh community were present at the meeting, it added.

Bangladesh

