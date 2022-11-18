Momen urges Bahrain to take more manpower from Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
18 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 10:00 pm

Momen urges Bahrain to take more manpower from Bangladesh

BSS
18 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 10:00 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today urged Bahrain for recruiting more skilled and semi-skilled workers, including IT professionals from Bangladesh.
 
He made the appeal during a bilateral meeting with Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatiff bin Rashid Al-Zayani held in Manama, a foreign ministry press release said here.
 
During the meeting, they discussed the mutual exchange of land for the construction of Embassy chancery buildings in both counties.
 
Dr Momen thanked the Government of Bahrain for hosting a large number of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Bahrain.

He briefed Bahrain's Foreign Minister about socio-economic development in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They also stressed the need for strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, economy, culture and tourism, including easing visas for stranded expatriates due to the COVID pandemic, their family members and for visitors.
 
Foreign Minister Dr Momen will also attend the Manama dialogue to be held on 18-19 November 2022.

