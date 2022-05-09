Momen thanks Romania for issuing visas from Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
09 May, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:12 pm

Momen thanks Romania for issuing visas from Dhaka

UNB
09 May, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:12 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has thanked the Romanian government for issuing visas for Bangladeshis from Dhaka.

The Romanian Embassy in Delhi issued 580 visas for Bangladeshis in 2020, 2,869 in 2021 and 1,180 in 2022 (January to April 16).

Now Romania is issuing visas from Dhaka.

"We are thankful to the Romanian government for their effective initiative of taking Bangladeshis after my fruitful meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu in October 2021," Momen said on Monday.

A good number of Bangladeshis are also going to Romania from the Middle East and Malaysia with valid work visas, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

