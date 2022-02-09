Momen thanks Genocide Watch, Lemkin Institute for recognising 25 March as Genocide Day

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has thanked Genocide Watch and the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention for recognising the massacre committed by the Pakistani military junta during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 as genocide.

Dr Momen thanked the founding president of Genocide Watch, Dr Gregory H Stanton, co-founder of Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, Elisa Von Joeden-Forgey, and the organisation's co-president, Irene Victoria Massimino in two separate letters on Tuesday (9 February), said a press release by the foreign ministry.

"The people of Bangladesh find solace in your words of empathy who were subject to widespread and systematic crimes by the Pakistani forces and their local allies during our great war of Independence in 1971," said Dr Momen in his letter.

Dr Momen said their statements will contribute towards accelerating the pace as well as the spirit of efforts for achieving global recognition of 25 March as the 'Bangladesh's Genocide Day.'

Following a unanimous decision adopted by Bangladesh Parliament on 11 March 2017, 25 March has been observed as "Genocide Day", Dr Momen added in his letter.

Genocide Watch recently issued a declaration in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Genocide perpetrated against Bangladesh and its people by the Pakistani Army.

The foreign minister wished them good health, happiness, and continued success.