Momen tells journalists not to publicise things like joint statements by EU, 12 countries over Hero Alom assault

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday (19 July) asked journalists to refrain from providing media coverage to things when foreign countries pass a statement on Bangladesh's internal matters.

The reaction ensued when he was asked to comment on the joint statement issued by foreign missions in Bangladesh regarding the attack on Hero Alom.

"Give me an investigative report on which countries issue such statements when similar things happen in their own countries. It is time to stop publishing or broadcasting such statements," Momen said.

Earlier, twelve embassies/high commissions and the delegation of the European Union issued a joint statement over the attack on Hero Alom who was an MP candidate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17. The United Nations also expressed concern over the attack.

During the short interaction with reporters, the foreign minister repeatedly called the reaction of the diplomats unacceptable while adding that the incident should be investigated.

"That's not acceptable. They create noises when something happens in Bangladesh only. But don't do the same as a group when similar things happen in the US, UK, France or in other countries," he said.

The foreign minister asked, "Do they issue statements when people are killed in America? Does the United Nations do the same? Have they ever said why people are killed in America?"

Momen insisted that the perpetrators who assaulted Hero Alom need to be identified as this could have been done to create uncertainty ahead of the next national election.

"We don't know. You never know… whether to foil the election, these misdeeds are staged," he commented.

At the time, he hurled a counter question to the journalists asking why they do not interrogate these countries about the silence they observe when people die in other countries.

Pointing out the killing of a Bangladesh youth named Foysal in Cambridge, Momen asked whether these countries say anything about the investigation progress when Bangladeshi citizens are killed abroad.

"Has the United Nations said anything about the progress of the investigation in connection with the murder? Or have the ambassadors in a group issued a statement? Why don't you ask them? Why don't they issue statements when people are killed in their countries? When it comes to Bangladesh, they always make a big deal about it.

"Ask them [foreign diplomats]. Why don't you ask them? Why don't they give statements then?" he said.

Responding to a question, Momen said US President Joe Biden wants to strengthen the relations with Bangladesh and for that reason, senior officials keep coming here.

Hero Alom, an independent candidate contesting the Dhaka-17 by-election, was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani area on 17 July.

Following this, foreign missions in Dhaka called for a full investigation and accountability of the perpetrators involved in the assault.

In a joint statement, the foreign missions said, "We condemn the 17 July attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom. Violence has no place in the democratic process."

"Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful," said the diplomatic missions in Dhaka.

Mohammad Ali Arafat, who won the Dhaka-17 by-polls, said what happened "just 20 minutes before the end of the election is uncalled for."

"I strongly condemn it. The involved parties could not be Awami League's well-wishers. It was done with the intention of maligning the election," he said.

The culprits should be arrested and brought to justice, Arafat said.