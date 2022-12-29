Momen for strengthening income tax wing to lessen dependence on foreign aid

Bangladesh

Momen for strengthening income tax wing to lessen dependence on foreign aid

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today put emphasis on strengthening the country's income tax wing to lessen dependence on foreign aid.

"The government can implement mega projects as people of the country pay taxes," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the Best Taxpayer Award distribution ceremony at a city hotel.

The Tax Region Sylhet organised the function with the Tax Commissioner of the region Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken Bangladesh to unique heights by implementing mega projects like Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel and Metro Rail with the revenue collected from taxpayers," Momen said, adding that the tax net should be expanded by creating new taxpayers in the country.

The foreign minister thanked tax officials for realising Tk835 crore against the target of Tk800 crore in the last fiscal.

Sylhet Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Commissioner of Sylhet Customs and VAT Commissionerate Mohammad Akbar Hossain, Tax Lawyers' Association President M Rafiqur Rahman, Sylhet Chamber of Commerce President Tahmin Ahmad and Vice President of Sylhet Metropolitan Chamber Abdul Jabber Jalil were present at the function as special guests.

