Momen sends his condolences over deadly earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 08:17 pm

Related News

Momen sends his condolences over deadly earthquake in Turkey, Syria

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 08:17 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Turkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the deadly earthquake that took place in the early hours of Monday (6 February).

In his condolence message to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the foreign minister said, "At this sad moment, our thoughts and prayers are with the brotherly people of Turkiye, as well as with the families of the victims. We pray to the almighty Allah for divine mercy for those who have lost their lives and for the speedy recovery of those injured."

"Bangladesh stands beside the brotherly people of Turkiye and is ready to extend any kind of help at this particular time," he added.

In another message, the minister condoled the tragic loss of valuable lives caused by the devastating earthquake hitting the Syrian border around the same time.

Writing to Syrian Foreign Minister Dr Faisal Mekdad, he said, "I extend my profound grief and condolences to the victims of this earthquake; both deceased and the injured, members of the bereaved families as well as to the people of the Syrian Arab Republic as they grieve over this horrific national tragedy."

"Bangladesh stands in solidarity by the brotherly people of Syria at this critical hour," he said in the message.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Earthquake / Turkey / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

11h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

11h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

2h | TBS Stories
James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

2h | TBS Entertainment
LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

5h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'