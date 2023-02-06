Momen sends his condolences over deadly earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Turkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the deadly earthquake that took place in the early hours of Monday (6 February).

In his condolence message to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the foreign minister said, "At this sad moment, our thoughts and prayers are with the brotherly people of Turkiye, as well as with the families of the victims. We pray to the almighty Allah for divine mercy for those who have lost their lives and for the speedy recovery of those injured."

"Bangladesh stands beside the brotherly people of Turkiye and is ready to extend any kind of help at this particular time," he added.

In another message, the minister condoled the tragic loss of valuable lives caused by the devastating earthquake hitting the Syrian border around the same time.

Writing to Syrian Foreign Minister Dr Faisal Mekdad, he said, "I extend my profound grief and condolences to the victims of this earthquake; both deceased and the injured, members of the bereaved families as well as to the people of the Syrian Arab Republic as they grieve over this horrific national tragedy."

"Bangladesh stands in solidarity by the brotherly people of Syria at this critical hour," he said in the message.