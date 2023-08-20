Momen sees regional benefits in 'India's message to the US'

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said India is a mature democracy with a mature government system and it can speak for regional interests.

"If they [India] say something for themselves and for the regional peace and stability of others, it will surely benefit the region," the minister said in a press conference organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming foreign visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit.

Asked if the foreign ministry has any comment about India's message to the United States regarding Bangladesh, the foreign minister said they have "no comment".

"They [India] do what they think is good. We have no reason to say anything about it," he said.

Earlier 19 August, quoting diplomatic sources, the Indian daily newspaper Anandabazar and German-based Deutsche Welle (DW) reported that a message has been conveyed to Washington by India saying "New Delhi is not happy with the current role of the United States in the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh."

Momen told reporters that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Johannesburg, South Africa on 22 August to attend the BRICS Summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines while there.

"We will arrange a number of meetings on the sidelines. These are yet to get the final shape as such meetings are finalised at the last minute. It is in the process," Momen said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, among others, were present at the news conference.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said the government is planning to hold a number of meetings both in South Africa and India.

"As we will have limited time in South Africa, we will try to hold those meetings [with heads of governments and states] that are possible while the rest can take place in New Delhi during the G-20 summit in September," he said.

Indian Prime Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the global leaders who are travelling to the African country this week to join the BRICS summit.

They will be visiting Johannesburg at the invitation of Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs without mentioning names.

Just in less than three weeks after the BRICS summit, PM Hasina will fly to New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit on September 9-10, also to be joined by US President Joe Biden.

As election politics gets momentum in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to attend these two crucial gatherings in the wake of global and regional shifts.

Earlier, foreign minister Momen had said New Delhi will be better than Johannesburg for a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi. The two countries are already in touch regarding the meeting.

PM to pass a busy schedule in Johannesburg

Foreign Minister Momen said PM Hasina will pass a busy schedule during her four-day visit as she is scheduled to leave Johannesburg on 26 August.

On 23 August, the premier will join the Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit, organised by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), in Johannesburg as the chief guest.

On the same day, she will attend the regional envoy conference.

The prime minister will also have a courtesy meeting with the president of South Africa.

That evening, the prime minister will attend a state banquet hosted by the current chair of BRICS and the president of South Africa.

On 24 August, the premier will participate in the "BRICS Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogue". In this dialogue, Sheikh Hasina will speak on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the BRICS New Development Bank.

That evening, the prime minister will meet the expatriate Bangladeshis living in South Africa.

About other activities of the prime minister during her stay in South Africa, Dr Momen said, "During the visit, the President of New Development Bank is expected to pay a courtesy call on the prime minister. Besides, many African countries have requested a bilateral meeting with the prime minister. We are considering them. The timing of these is yet to be determined."

Foreign Minister Momen, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman and other senior government officials will join the BRICS summit. Some 12-14 people will be in the PM's entourage.

Why Bangladesh is interested in BRICS

Around 22 countries have shown interest to be members of the BRICS and the five original members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are trying to build consensus among themselves to take new members, the foreign minister said.

"We do not know when the new members will join," Momen said.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Geneva, the president of South Africa discussed new membership in BRICS.

"The president of South Africa said they want to increase the membership and they are thinking of adding a few more, eight countries, if I remember correctly. Now I see that as many as 22 countries have expressed interest to join BRICS. But the South African president wanted to add eight countries, including us [Bangladesh]," said Foreign Minister Momen, adding that Bangladesh has already become a member of the New Development Bank, established by the BRICS states.

"Their [BRICS] bank has about $5 trillion dollars in reserves. Many of our development partners are not providing aid now. If we get some money by joining the BRICS, that will be a plus point," the foreign minister said, adding: "After becoming a member of the bank, they have already provided good amounts of funds for some of our projects."

"We believe in multilateralism. We think it will be an additional source of funding," Momen added.

Responding to a question regarding the geopolitical risks of joining BRICS, the foreign minister said, "They [developed countries] should be happy that there are emerging countries which have resources and can help other developing countries."