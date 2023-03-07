Momen seeks continuation of TRIPS waiver for graduating LDCs

Bangladesh

BSS
07 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 12:39 pm

Related News

Momen seeks continuation of TRIPS waiver for graduating LDCs

BSS
07 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 12:39 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the international community to support the submission made by the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to the WTO for the continuation of waiver provisions under TRIPS Agreement for graduating LDCs.

He also called for the continuation of preferential market access for LDCs for a certain period of time beyond their graduation.

He made the urge in the interest of LDC country's public health, food security, and climate action while delivering country statement at the Summit of the LDC Group for, held in Doha, Qatar on March 4, said a press release received here today.

The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) is an international legal agreement between all the member nations of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

With regard to WTO services waiver for LDCs, Momen urged developed countries to align their demands with services offered by LDCs, especially for IT-enabled services.

In his speech, Foreign Minister thanked the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his suggestion that graduation must be rewarded not punished.

The foreign minister stressed the need for viable investments in infrastructure development and digital transformation in LDCs.

He also highlighted Bangladesh's readiness to share its home-grown development experiences with other LDCs through South-South and triangular cooperation.

Underlining the importance of remittance for LDCS economies Momen urged destination countries to work together for the reduction of transaction costs for remittances.

The Foreign minister also called for dignified treatment of migrants in source, transit, and destination countries, regardless of their status, the release said.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / WTO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

17h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

16h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

20h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters