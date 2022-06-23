Momen reaches Rwanda to join Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen reached Kigali, Rwanda on 22 June to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The foreign minister was received by the Bangladesh envoys to London and Nairobi and the high officials from the Rwandan government, reads a press release.

This year, CHOGM is taking place from 24-25 June under the theme "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming" with the attendance of more than thirty heads of government.



The foreign minister had bilateral meetings with his counterpart, Foreign Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica Dr Kenneth M Darroux and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof GL Peiris where the entire gamut of bilateral and multilateral issues was discussed.

Momen also joined the Commonwealth Ministers Meeting on small states, reassuring Bangladesh's support in seeking the concrete actions by the international community to build resilience for the climate-vulnerable nations.



Later in the evening, Momen attended a sideline event hosted by Bangladesh in partnership with the Government of Rwanda, Shuchona Foundation, and the British Asian Trust under the title 'Rethinking Mental Health: A Commonwealth Call to Empower, Care and Transport'.

Advisor to the Director General of WHO on Mental Health and Autism Saima Wazed presented a key-note paper on behalf of the Shuchona Foundation.

Prior to CHOGM, a Pre-CHOGM Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) will take place today (23 June) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Momen is leading an eight-member high level Bangladesh delegation to the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.